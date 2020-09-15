VIDEO: Port of Seattle announces finalists in Duwamish River park-renaming contest, and what you can do next

In case you didn’t get to watch it live – starting at 3 minutes into the video, that’s the noontime event that announced 3 finalists for each of the six Port of Seattle Duwamish River parks that are up for renaming. After the map of the parks is the official announcement, with the finalists and what you can do next:

The Port of Seattle announced the top three names chosen for each of the six Port-owned parks and shoreline access sites along the Duwamish River to new names that reflect their cultural, historical and environmental significance. The Port partnered with Seattle Parks Foundation, a well-recognized public parks and greenspace non-profit, to design and implement the re-naming campaign with transparency, equity and community involvement. The names were announced on a press conference call joined by dozens of community members.

“Speaking on behalf of the Seattle Port Commission, we are delighted by the strong tribal and community participation in this effort,” said Fred Felleman, Port of Seattle Commission Vice President and tribal liaison. “It’s important these public parks have names that reflect their location and cultural significance.”

The top name nominations for the six parks are:

Terminal 105 Park [in West Seattle]

Hermoso Park & Habitat Area

(er-mo-so: Beautiful)

t̓uʔəlaltxʷ Village Park & Habitat Area

(Toolalt[w], t-oo-ah-lal-too-wx: Herring’s House / Name of an old village site on the west bank of the Duwamish River / A description of where herring live/spawn)

t̕uʔəlaltxʷ Memorial Park & Habitat Area

(Toolalt[w], t-oo-ah-lal-too-wx: Herring’s House / Name of an old village site on the west bank of the Duwamish River / A description of where herring live/spawn)

Terminal 107 Park [in West Seattle]

Duwamish Bend Park & Habitat Area

həʔapus Village Park & Habitat Area

(haapoos, ha-ah-poos: Name of a small stream draining across a flat on the west side of Duwamish River)

yilə’qʷud Park & Habitat Area

(yillaqwud, yil-a-qwud: Name of an old village site on the west bank of the Duwamish River)

Terminal 108 Park

c̓əqas Park & Habitat Area

(tsaqahs, ts-a-kahs: Muddy, a word used to describe a beach/shoreline)

sbəq̓waʔ Park & Habitat Area

(sbaqwah, s-bah-qwah: Great Blue Heron)

čəbčəbid Park & Habitat Area

(chabchabeed, chab-chab-eed: Drybark / Description of location on the east side of the Duwamish River for gathering fir bark for fires)

8th Avenue South Street End Park

Gear Park and Habitat Area

t̓ałt̓ałucid Park and Habitat Area

(tathtathootseed, t-ahth-t-ahth-oots-eed: Where there is something overhead, across the path / A description of logs or branches located above a path or trail)

De Colores Park & Habitat Area

(ko-lo-res: Colors)

Terminal 117

South Park Shores Park & Habitat Area

Duwamish River People’s Park & Habitat Area

qiyawa’lapsəb Park & Habitat Area

(qeeyahwahlapsub, ki-yah-wa-lap-sab: A descriptive word referencing the Duwamish River route to Elliott Bay / eel’s throat)

Turning Basin #3

Restoration Park & Habitat Area

Salmon Cove Park & Habitat Area

t̓at̓łqid Park & Habitat Area

(tatthkid, t-a-t-th-kid: A descriptive word referencing a short cut when traveling upstream during high tide at the mouth of the Duwamish River)

“There are great opportunities here for our communities to select names that honor the heritage of the Duwamish River and elevate the indigenous history and culture of the region of the land we occupy,” said Rosario-Maria Medina, a community member involved in the naming process.

Community members submitted more than 3,000 responses during the ‘Incredible Parks Want Incredible Names’ nomination phase. After an eligibility check, park name nominations went through multiple rounds of scoring and evaluation by a review committee.

The shortlisted names announced today represent the diversity of people and their experiences with each park – finalist names range from English, Spanish, and Lushootseed languages. A video of the press conference will be made available, here.

“The Seattle Parks Foundation would like to thank the Port of Seattle and the community members along the Duwamish River who have worked countless hours over the past several months to bring us one step closer to renaming these great public spaces that will provide great use for people to enjoy for generations to come,” said George Lee of the Seattle Parks Foundation.

Choose Your Favorite Park Names Now!

The public has until 11:59 p.m. on September 30 to rank each name nomination, here. After September 30, the review committee will review results and select the final park names. The final park names will be announced on October 27th at the Port’s Commission meeting.