VIDEO: City Council to vote tomorrow on veto overrides

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Here's where and how to enjoy 5 days of good food/drink for a good cause, starting tomorrow!

westseattleblog.com

Tomorrow is the first of five days for the pandemic-reimagined Taste of West Seattle, helping the West Seattle Food Bank prevent hunger and homelessness. Here's a reminder from WSFB, including an updated list of participating venues and the menu items that will contribute: The 2020 Taste of West Sea...