West Seattle, Washington

23 Wednesday

62℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Protesters blocking South Park Bridge

September 22, 2020 8:33 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   South Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

8:33 PM: If you’re heading across the Duwamish River any time soon, don’t head for the South Park Bridge. The Every Day March protest group – same one that’s visited city councilmembers and others at their homes (as well as leading an Alki march last Saturday) – is currently blocking the bridge. They’ve hung banners off its sides, according to the livestream that’s up right now. The bridge is in King County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and deputies are visible in the traffic cam (framegrab added above) turning traffic away at the South Park end.

8:50 PM: Still there. According to the stream, the protesters – estimated by police at ~50 – are writing messages on the bridge deck.

Share This

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Protesters blocking South Park Bridge"

  • 11epees September 22, 2020 (8:50 pm)
    Reply

    Why?

    • WSB September 22, 2020 (8:58 pm)
      Reply

      Blocking bridges/roads is a popular tactic. The morning branch of the Every Day March briefly blocked SW Spokane just east of the low bridge yesterday morning; we didn’t hear about that one until it was over.

    • Chemist September 22, 2020 (9:01 pm)
      Reply

      Hanging banners that say “Defund SPD” and apparently there’ll be some fresh graffiti on the bridge surfaces (stream shows the bottom and side barriers getting tagged with F-c- SPD, etc).   They’ve been blocking the bridge since around 8 PM.

      • WSB September 22, 2020 (9:03 pm)
        Reply

        One of the banners says Defund SPD, according to the streamer at Concrete Reporting. The other, he said, reads “Too Many Names.”

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.