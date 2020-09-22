TRAFFIC ALERT: Protesters blocking South Park Bridge

8:33 PM: If you’re heading across the Duwamish River any time soon, don’t head for the South Park Bridge. The Every Day March protest group – same one that’s visited city councilmembers and others at their homes (as well as leading an Alki march last Saturday) – is currently blocking the bridge. They’ve hung banners off its sides, according to the livestream that’s up right now. The bridge is in King County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and deputies are visible in the traffic cam (framegrab added above) turning traffic away at the South Park end.

8:50 PM: Still there. According to the stream, the protesters – estimated by police at ~50 – are writing messages on the bridge deck.