10:21 PM: If you are heading on- or off-peninsula and aiming for the low bridge, since it’s open to all traffic this time of night, you might want to wait a while. There’s a (corrected) westbound crash. Thanks to Lisa for the tip; SFD and SPD were dispatched.

10:29 PM: Eastbound is affected too, according to the texted photo above.

11:08 PM: Still sluggish, as seen on the SDOT cam.