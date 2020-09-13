TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash affecting northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge

7:13 PM: If you’re heading off-peninsula and northbound soon, you’ll want to be aware of this: A major emergency response for a 3-car crash just north of the 1st Avenue South Bridge is sending everyone off the northbound bridge at Michigan. Here’s the “live” camera’s latest view from the bridge, looking south over the NB lanes:

Updates as we get them.

7:52 PM: This will likely be closed a while – it’s now a fatality investigation. SFD says a man died at the scene; a woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, in critical condition.