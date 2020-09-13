West Seattle, Washington

14 Monday

TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash affecting northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge

September 13, 2020 7:13 pm
7:13 PM: If you’re heading off-peninsula and northbound soon, you’ll want to be aware of this: A major emergency response for a 3-car crash just north of the 1st Avenue South Bridge is sending everyone off the northbound bridge at Michigan. Here’s the “live” camera’s latest view from the bridge, looking south over the NB lanes:

Updates as we get them.

7:52 PM: This will likely be closed a while – it’s now a fatality investigation. SFD says a man died at the scene; a woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, in critical condition.

  • Alki resident September 13, 2020 (8:01 pm)
    I’m so sorry. 

  • Calires September 13, 2020 (8:19 pm)
    I was right there this afternoon and there was nearly a crash because of cars trying to change lanes and slamming on their brakes.   I have no idea why this crash happened, but I think most of us who are working from home aren’t driving as much as we used to and our reflexes aren’t what they used to be.   Slow down and pay attention.

