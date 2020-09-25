TOWN HALL: Councilmember Lisa Herbold announces one for September 30th, focused on public safety & West Seattle Bridge

For the first time since April, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold will preside over an online “town hall.” The one five months ago (WSB coverage here) was all about the West Seattle Bridge; this one is scheduled to start with an hour about public safety, followed by an hour about the bridge. The announcement is in her just-published weekly update:

On September 30, I will co-host a District 1 Town Hall on public safety and the West Seattle Bridge, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

SPD Chief Diaz and SW Precinct Captain Grossman will be attending, along with SDOT Director Zimbabwe. There will also be a representative from LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) to talk about the expansion of the program to the SW Precinct.

The first hour will be on public safety, and the second hour will be on the West Seattle Bridge. There will be plenty of time for questions on each topic.

You can RSVP (here); later in the day Tuesday we’ll e-mail information to the RSVP list about how to participate in the Q&A, and view the town hall.