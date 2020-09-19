TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Here’s where and how to enjoy 5 days of good food/drink for a good cause, starting tomorrow!

Tomorrow is the first of five days for the pandemic-reimagined Taste of West Seattle, helping the West Seattle Food Bank prevent hunger and homelessness. Here’s a reminder from WSFB, including an updated list of participating venues and the menu items that will contribute:

The 2020 Taste of West Seattle starts tomorrow! Sunday, September 20th through Thursday, September 24th, enjoy tasty food and drinks from your favorite local participating establishments and support the West Seattle Food Bank.

Presented by Metropolitan Market, this year’s Taste of West Seattle is five days with participating eateries and drinkeries donating 10% of sales of special Taste Menu items back to the West Seattle Food Bank to stop hunger and homelessness. From Sunday to Thursday, you can dine-in or get takeout and enjoy delicious food and drink from some of West Seattle’s favorite spots! (Note: Orders through 3rd-party apps, including Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and more are ineligible.)

Once you order from the Taste menu at a participating business, you will receive a Taste Passport. The more stamps you get on your Passport by ordering from Taste menus, the more drawings you are entered to win. After the Taste of West Seattle ends, mail your Passport to the West Seattle Food Bank or drop it off at participating eateries by October 16th. The grand prize is a pair of round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines!

Double your impact! We are thrilled to announce that generous neighbors Lou and Bob Hull have offered a match! That means that the 10% of sales participants are donating will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000.

Deliciousness Provided By:

Baked.

Curbside Shop Items

Bakery Nouveau

Be’s Restaurant

Bebop Waffle Shop (formerly Admiral Bird)

Waffle with Toasted Almonds and chocolate, coffee sauce.

Best of Hands Barrelhouse

Three Kingdoms (sour ale), Safety of Artifacts (IPA), & Shadowfax (Belgian style witbier)

Beveridge Place Pub

All menu items

Blue Moon Burgers

The Hangover Burger

Capitol Cider

Wedge Salad, Chicken Wings, Fish & Chips, Brownie, and all Draft Beverages

C & P Coffee Company

Do Good Coffee Blend & t-shirts

Easy Street Records & Cafe

All menu items

Elliott Bay Brewery

Alembic Pale Ale Jambalaya, Quinoa Garbanzo Salad, 6-Packs, House Growler Fills

Grillbird Teriyaki

Husky Deli

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Indu!ge Desserts LLC

Cupcakes, cookies, bars & confections

Itto’s Tapas

All menu items

Lady Jaye

All menu items

Ma’ono

All menu items

Mission Cantina

Seven Sins of Summer burritos

Nos Nos Coffee House

All menu items

Ounces Taproom & Beer Garden

All menu items

Pecos Pit Bar-B-Que

Build Your Own Wicked Smoked Spuds & Moonshine Lemonade Cocktails

Peel & Press

Any to go order that includes 2 signature cocktails or a bottle of wine

Phoenecia

Fig salad, Saffron Chicken, Vegan Farfalle Pasta, Balsamic Braised Lamb Shank, Roasted Squash Pizza, Baklava & Rose Ice cream

Pot Pie Factory, Inc.

Classic Chicken, Tuscan Chicken, and BBQ Pork Pot Pies

Seeking Kombucha

Shadowland

All Alcoholic Beverages

Skylark Cafe and Club

Skylark Porkstrami Sandwich, House Made Ginger Ale, & Rhubarb Cooler

Talarico’s Pizzeria

Al Pastor Pizza Slice & Cucumber Lime Vojito Cocktail

The Bridge

All frozen cocktails

The Good Society Brewery & Public House

Pints

The Westy

Bibb Salad, Roma Flatbread, Pancit, Old Mischievous way, Bitter & Oak, Westy G&T (or vodka), Strawberry-Basil Sparkler

Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering and Events

Bento box orders

West 5

Mac N Cheese & Mai Tai

West Seattle Cellars

All items

More info (and links) at TasteofWestSeattle.org

(WSB is a Taste of West Seattle co-sponsor.)