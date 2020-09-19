TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Here’s where and how to enjoy 5 days of good food/drink for a good cause, starting tomorrow!

Tomorrow is the first of five days for the pandemic-reimagined Taste of West Seattle, helping the West Seattle Food Bank prevent hunger and homelessness. Here’s a reminder from WSFB, including an updated list of participating venues and the menu items that will contribute:
The 2020 Taste of West Seattle starts tomorrow! Sunday, September 20th through Thursday, September 24th, enjoy tasty food and drinks from your favorite local participating establishments and support the West Seattle Food Bank.
Presented by Metropolitan Market, this year’s Taste of West Seattle is five days with participating eateries and drinkeries donating 10% of sales of special Taste Menu items back to the West Seattle Food Bank to stop hunger and homelessness. From Sunday to Thursday, you can dine-in or get takeout and enjoy delicious food and drink from some of West Seattle’s favorite spots! (Note: Orders through 3rd-party apps, including Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and more are ineligible.)
Once you order from the Taste menu at a participating business, you will receive a Taste Passport. The more stamps you get on your Passport by ordering from Taste menus, the more drawings you are entered to win. After the Taste of West Seattle ends, mail your Passport to the West Seattle Food Bank or drop it off at participating eateries by October 16th. The grand prize is a pair of round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines!
Double your impact! We are thrilled to announce that generous neighbors Lou and Bob Hull have offered a match! That means that the 10% of sales participants are donating will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000.
Deliciousness Provided By:
Baked.
Curbside Shop Items
Bakery Nouveau
Be’s Restaurant
Bebop Waffle Shop (formerly Admiral Bird)
Waffle with Toasted Almonds and chocolate, coffee sauce.
Best of Hands Barrelhouse
Three Kingdoms (sour ale), Safety of Artifacts (IPA), & Shadowfax (Belgian style witbier)
Beveridge Place Pub
All menu items
Blue Moon Burgers
The Hangover Burger
Capitol Cider
Wedge Salad, Chicken Wings, Fish & Chips, Brownie, and all Draft Beverages
C & P Coffee Company
Do Good Coffee Blend & t-shirts
Easy Street Records & Cafe
All menu items
Elliott Bay Brewery
Alembic Pale Ale Jambalaya, Quinoa Garbanzo Salad, 6-Packs, House Growler Fills
Grillbird Teriyaki
Husky Deli
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Indu!ge Desserts LLC
Cupcakes, cookies, bars & confections
Itto’s Tapas
All menu items
Lady Jaye
All menu items
Ma’ono
All menu items
Mission Cantina
Seven Sins of Summer burritos
Nos Nos Coffee House
All menu items
Ounces Taproom & Beer Garden
All menu items
Pecos Pit Bar-B-Que
Build Your Own Wicked Smoked Spuds & Moonshine Lemonade Cocktails
Peel & Press
Any to go order that includes 2 signature cocktails or a bottle of wine
Phoenecia
Fig salad, Saffron Chicken, Vegan Farfalle Pasta, Balsamic Braised Lamb Shank, Roasted Squash Pizza, Baklava & Rose Ice cream
Pot Pie Factory, Inc.
Classic Chicken, Tuscan Chicken, and BBQ Pork Pot Pies
Seeking Kombucha
Shadowland
All Alcoholic Beverages
Skylark Cafe and Club
Skylark Porkstrami Sandwich, House Made Ginger Ale, & Rhubarb Cooler
Talarico’s Pizzeria
Al Pastor Pizza Slice & Cucumber Lime Vojito Cocktail
The Bridge
All frozen cocktails
The Good Society Brewery & Public House
Pints
The Westy
Bibb Salad, Roma Flatbread, Pancit, Old Mischievous way, Bitter & Oak, Westy G&T (or vodka), Strawberry-Basil Sparkler
Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering and Events
Bento box orders
West 5
Mac N Cheese & Mai Tai
West Seattle Cellars
All items
More info (and links) at TasteofWestSeattle.org
(WSB is a Taste of West Seattle co-sponsor.)
