SURVEY: Getting to/from Delridge via Brandon and/or Findlay

During the planning process for the now-underway project paving the way for the RapidRide H Line, the so-called Brandon Node area was a major focus of concern – some for example wanted to see the RR H stop at Brandon rather than Findlay, since the former already has a signal, as well as a library. Nonetheless, the stop is going in at SW Findlay, and the city is now seeking input on ways to get people to/from there, as well as SW Brandon:

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) and Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) invite the Delridge and High Point communities to participate in creating better pedestrian connections in the Delridge neighborhood. Please take a tour of the site by watching this video: Visit surveymonkey.com/r/C9HBJCF to provide input. This design project will provide a plan for improving pedestrian paths along SW Brandon and SW Findlay streets and make trail entries to Camp Long and Longfellow Creek more open and welcoming to the public. One of the goals of this project is to improve access for the future new RapidRide H Line stops that will begin service in 2021 at SW Findlay and Delridge.

Find project info by going here.