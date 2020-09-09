SMOKY SUNSET: Air-quality alert might be extended, as hottest day of the week approaches

(Photo by Gene Pavola)

Wondering when the smoke will finally go away? The air-quality alert that’s in effect because of wildfire smoke is currently set to expire at 11 am tomorrow, but the National Weather Service’s latest “forecast discussion” suggests it might be extended:

Currently, air quality is considered moderate for much of the forecast area, with the exception of the Greater Seattle area, as well as near Olympia, where it is Unhealthy for sensitive groups. These levels are expected to stay in place, and possibly to get worsen if fires continue to spread. Because of all this, an Air Quality Alert will remain in place until tomorrow and will likely be extended into Friday. Additionally, we will also be monitoring the smoke from the CA and OR fires that is off the coast, and will eventually be pushed back eastward.

Also of note – tomorrow is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with the high likely reaching the upper 80s.

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

If you’re weary of the dry weather – we might get some rain Monday.