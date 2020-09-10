West Seattle, Washington

SMOKE STAYING: Air Quality Alert extended through the weekend

(This morning’s sunrise, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Last night, as we reported, the National Weather Service said the wildfire-smoke-fueled Air Quality Alert would probably be extended – and now that’s just happened. It’s in effect until 11 am Monday. The alert notes, “Expect conditions to be worse during the overnight hours through this period as calmer winds will allow smoke to settle.” And @WestSeaWX adds:

