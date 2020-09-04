SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Submarine, headed northbound

Thanks to James Tilley for the photo of an outbound U.S. Navy submarine, seen from West Seattle as it headed north in Puget Sound this morning. MarineTraffic.com shows it’s now off Whidbey Island, but as usual, identifies it only as “a submarine.” Last similar sighting reported by WSB readers was in June, and the general consensus in a lively discussion was that it was a Seawolf-class submarine. Three of them are homeported at Naval Base Kitsap (Bangor); the Kitsap Sun noted in June that the USS Jimmy Carter had been undergoing work at the Bremerton naval shipyard. (The other two are the USS Connecticut and USS Seawolf; the former completed work at Bremerton a year ago, while the latter was recently seen in Norway.)
