SCHOOLS: Weekly Wednesday ‘drive-thrus’ at Chief Sealth IHS

Starting tomorrow, Chief Sealth International High School invites students and families to a weekly drive-thru event to “pick up school supplies, library books you’ve put on hold, pre-purchased yearbooks, and spirit gear.” It’ll be 11 am-3 pm every Wednesday, for students and/or families. It’ll happen at a table along the “bus loop” drive in front of the school – and you can walk up or ride up as well as drive up, car not required. (Yearbook orders and payments for 2020 are still being taken, too – go here.)