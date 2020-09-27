West Seattle, Washington

28 Monday

61℉

UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ response in High Point

September 27, 2020 5:43 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   High Point | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

5:43 PM: Another major emergency response, this time in High Point, near 32nd/Juneau. A 24-year-old man is reported to have suffered a gunshot wound inside a home. Police are trying to sort out the circumstances, while SFD tends to the victim. (The call classification “scenes of violence” applies generally to injuries or deaths involving a weapon.)

5:58 PM: The wounded man is being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

6:05 PM: We went over to check, as there was early radio communication that this might have been self-inflicted; officers on the scene are not commenting but they’re wrapping up, so thus far it’s not being treated as a crime scene.

Share This

1 Reply to "UPDATE: 'Scenes of violence' response in High Point"

  • AI September 27, 2020 (6:12 pm)
    Reply

    Was it really inside the home, because we swear we heard a gun shot (2 in fact) loud enough to be outside.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.