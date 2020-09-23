ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Wednesday 9/23 notes

6:30 AM: Welcome to Wednesday. It’s the 184th morning without the West Seattle Bridge, which closed exactly six months ago.

TRANSIT

Metro – Today is the third weekday since the “service change” – check here to see if your route was affected. And remember that fare collection resumes next week, on Thursday, October 1st.

Water Taxi – Fares for the foot ferry also will resume October 1st. No recent service change; still on weekday-only schedule, until at least next spring.

ROAD WORK

*Delridge project: Weather permitting, the postponed SW Oregon closure will start Friday morning. Meanwhile, here’s where crews are working now.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.