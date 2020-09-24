ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Thursday 9/24 notes

6:21 AM: Welcome to Thursday. It’s the 185th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

TRANSIT

Metro – Today is the fourth weekday since the “service change” – check here to see if your route changed. Remember that fare collection resumes one week from today, on Thursday, October 1st.

Water Taxi – Fares for the foot ferry also will resume October 1st. No recent service change; still on weekday-only schedule, until at least next spring.

ROAD WORK

*Delridge project: Weather permitting, the postponed SW Oregon closure will start Friday morning. (We’ll check on that today.) Meanwhile, here’s where crews are working now.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.