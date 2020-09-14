ROAD WORK & TRAFFIC WATCH: Monday 9/14 notes

6:25 AM: It’s Monday, the 175th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

FERRIES

The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is back to 2 boats as of early this morning after repairs to MV Issaquah.

ROAD WORK, ETC.

*Delridge project: Here’s the latest update, with word of overnight work the next two nights, and closures the next two weekends.

*1st Avenue S. Bridge: One more NB overnight closure for the deck-panel replacement project is planned this Wednesday night (September 16th), WSDOT tells WSB.

*Westwood Village parking lot: Repaving is expected to start this week. The lot section immediately south of the post office appears to be where work will start; we’ll be checking later this morning.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

TRANSIT

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing, with some changes starting this Saturday (September 19th), and the potential return of fares on/around October 1st.

Water Taxi – Still on its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles running – see the schedule here.

