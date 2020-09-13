UPDATE: Rescue response for flipped-car crash in Westwood

(WSB photo)

12:28 PM: Just dispatched: Seattle Fire rescue-extrication response for a crash at 32hd/Trenton [map]. Two vehicles are reported to be involved, one flipped with a person trapped inside. Police are already there and say the trapped passenger is conscious. Updates to come.

12:34 PM: SFD says the trapped passenger has been extricated.

12:43 PM: Photo added. No serious injuries reported so far. Police say they are investigating whether this might be the result of one of the drivers running through a stop sign.