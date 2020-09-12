NEED COLLEGE $? West Seattle VFW announces essay contest

Young writer(s) in the house? Need college money? This year’s VFW essay competition – three categories, for 3rd graders through high-school seniors – might be of interest:

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2713 in West Seattle announces this year’s VFW essay contests:

Voice of Democracy scholarship competition: Students in grades 9-12 must write and record an essay on “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” Each state first-place winner receives a four-day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance for their share in scholarships. The first-place national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. Local Post 2713 awards: $500 – 1st place; $400 – 2nd place; $250 – 3rd place.

Patriot’s Pen is for grades 6-8. The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The essay theme is: “What Is Patriotism to Me?” Local Post 2713 awards: $150 – 1st place; $100 – 2nd place; $75 – 3rd place.

Both programs are approved by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Also: A VFW Washington State Department competition for students in Grades 3-5. The theme is: “Why Should We Honor Veterans?” Local Post 2713 awards: $100 – 1st place; $75 – 2nd place; $50 – 3rd place.

This program is completely voluntary; a student (including homeschooled) does not have to go through their school to participate. Interested students and teachers should contact Bill Dwyer, wcajmg@gmail.com, telephone (206) 419-3998 after 5 pm, or Ben Skwiercz, bens@halcyon.com, telephone (425) 941-4651.

Local Post winners compete at the District level in December, and District winners advance to the state.

All entries must be in to Farwell Roosevelt VFW Post 2713 by Oct. 31, 2019 at 3601 SW Alaska Street, Seattle, WA 98126.