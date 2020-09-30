HELPING: Art cars visiting West Seattle seniors

The pandemic has been tough for everyone – but especially for seniors, whose vulnerability to COVID-19 has meant isolation at a time of life when connection is more important than ever. So today, organized by the city’s Lifelong Recreation program, “art cars” are journeying to several senior-living centers and care facilities in West Seattle to spread some joy.

We caught up with them as they got ready to head out from the West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) lot in Morgan Junction at mid-morning.

This isn’t an official public-viewing event for health/safety reasons – but the stops along the “parade” route had advance notice, of course.

After leaving Thriftway, over the span of about two hours, they were scheduled to visit The Mount, Brookdale West Seattle, Westwood Heights, and The Kenney.

If “art cars” are new to you – here’s a bit of background.

Nine years ago, they had a meetup in West Seattle.