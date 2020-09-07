HAPPENING NOW: Citywide caravan urging City Council to override mayor’s budget-cuts veto

When the City Council reconvenes tomorrow after its two-week end-of-summer recess, one big question looms: Will councilmembers vote to override Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s veto of their budget-“rebalancing” package? A daylong campaign urging an override is on the road around the city right now, and it started in West Seattle.

(WSB photos/video)

The “Labor Day Caravan for Black Lives,” organized by two coalitions supporting police-budget cuts and community-organization investment – Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now – is going to each City Council district. It began with a District 1 mini-rally outside the Duwamish Longhouse and is scheduled to stop in each of the six other districts before the day’s out. Speakers were led by Nikkita Oliver:

But the focus is not only on police cuts, but also on other BIPOC community issues. For the Duwamish Tribe, the spotlight right now is on the safety project on West Marginal Way SW between the Longhouse and the riverfront parkland across the street, historic home to a Duwamish village. Longhouse director Jolene Haas spoke briefly about the need for advocacy.

After leaving the Longhouse, the caravan headed out for District 2, stopping in Rainier Beach; District 3, with a stop on Capitol Hill; and District 4, stopping at the UW, so far.

They’ve had a livestream going the whole time, with a discussion of community public-safety work inbetween stops; you can watch here. At least two City Councilmembers have shown up at caravan stops so far – citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (a West Seattle resident) at the Longhouse, District 3’s Tammy Morales in Rainier Beach. As of right now, the vetoed legislation is not on the council’s agenda for tomorrow.