GETTING AROUND: New maps, videos to help with bicycling around – and to/from – West Seattle

New to bicycling around the peninsula? Cascade Bicycle Club has a new set of maps and videos meant, according to the announcement, ” to help West Seattle residents impacted by the West Seattle Bridge closure more safely and confidently bicycle to downtown and throughout their community.” (Cascade also is advertising on WSB to help get the word out.) The featured routes:

West Seattle Junction to South Lake Union

White Center to downtown via the Spokane Street Bridge

Spokane Street Bridge Detour to 1st Avenue South Bridge

White Center to Georgetown loop

Cascade says those routes “encompass the most common commutes for West Seattle residents.” You can find the maps and more on this resource page that “also includes links to free resources designed to help bicyclists of all levels become confident riding on the streets, learn the rules of the road, and get a bike in road-ready shape.”