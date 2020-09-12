FOOD BIZNOTES: Skylark, Il Nido, Elliott Bay Brewing

It’s a night for notes. We have three from the West Seattle food world:

SKYLARK @ THRIFTWAY: The Skylark in North Delridge is one of the restaurants that’s also been selling “provisions.” And now it’s branched out beyond its own premises. You can get The Skylark’s smoked meats at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) – bacon in the store’s Meat & Seafood Department, smoked chicken and porkstrami in the Morgan St. Grill (deli). You can, of course, also still dine in (patio too) at, or take out/get delivery from Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

IL NIDO: The instant-legend restaurant at the Alki Homestead (2717 61st SW) closed in mid-summer after pursuing the provisions/market model for a while. Now it’s planning to reopen, dine-in only, September 22nd. Seattle Met‘s Allecia Vermillion broke the story.

ELLIOTT BAY BREWING: Though you probably won’t want to use it until early next week, EBB in The Junction now has an outdoor seating area!

(Photo via @westseattlejunction on Instagram)