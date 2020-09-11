FOLLOWUP: Admiral Way sinkhole filled, but mystery remains

(SDOT photo)

As noted in our morning traffic report, the Admiral Way sinkhole is now filled. SDOT had said that crews were doing exploratory work first to see if they could find the cause. So, did they? We followed up today, and here’s what SDOT’s Kari Tupper responded:

Our crews restored two utility cuts and repaired the void (sinkhole) in the 5300 block of SW Admiral Way this week. Several teams of SDOT staff and Seattle Public Utilities coordinated efforts to make this happen relatively quickly. We have completed the paving. We were not able to pinpoint the source (cause) of the void during our work. These issues can be difficult to diagnose. Crews ran a CCTV camera through pipes and also did other diagnostic tests of water and sewer lines but did not find any water leaks or structural issues with the pipes at this time. It’s possible that groundwater is the source of the issue at this site. We may continue to perform additional testing and/or work at the site in the future and will keep you posted.

We first reported on the sinkhole more than two weeks ago; SDOT covered it temporarily with a steel plate while planning further exploration/repairs. It’s not the first one in that area.