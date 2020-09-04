ELECTION 2020: West Seattleites design, sell ‘Find the Light’ signs

If you are supporting the Democratic ticket for president, and considering a yard sign, these West Seattleites have a project that might interest you: “Find the Light.” In the photo above are Roger Steiner and Sindy Todo. They explain on the project webpage that the exhortation on their signs was inspired by Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s recent convention speech:

I was hit hard by Joe’s opening sentence from Ella Baker and further moved as he clearly led all Americans to see where we have been forced to dwell and where we need to go.

“Ella Baker, a giant of the civil rights movement, left us with this wisdom: Give people light and they will find a way.”

It slammed into my spirit hard, that we must act now to make change, we must fight until all the problems are solved in this country and worldwide. We must stop this fear, paranoia, and anxiety driven darkness.

“It’s a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another.”

This inspired me, my pod of friends, and family with the help of some local businesses in our community to create a yard sign to continue this powerful message.