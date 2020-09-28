DRIVE-IN MOVIE: West Seattle Chamber of Commerce presenting ‘Secret Life of Pets’ October 9th

That’s the trailer for “Secret Life of Pets,” which the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce will show as a drive-in movie Friday, October 9th, in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Tickets are limited – $50 per carload, which includes one bag of popcorn, two boxes of candy, and two sodas. The lot will open at 5:30 pm, with the movie at 6:45 pm. You don’t have to be a Chamber member to go – register here to get your ticket, while they last.