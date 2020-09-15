Dick’s Drive-Ins fans get yet another chance to vote for West Seattle

(File photo by Christopher Boffoli)

In 2010 and 2017, the Seattle burgers-fries-and-shakes legend Dick’s Drive-Ins took votes on potential new locations. Neither vote resulted in a West Seattle location, much to local fans’ disappointment. But now there’s a new round of voting that again offers the hope of Dick’s in West Seattle – at least temporarily. Multiple readers have pointed out (thank you!) that Dick’s announced today that it’s launching a food truck, and taking votes on where it should go first when it hits the road in November. (Minus fries, it should be noted.) West Seattle is an option on the ballot dropdown – so if you’re a Dick’s devotée, go here to cast your vote.