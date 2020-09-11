DELRIDGE PROJECT: Overnight work and a major closure ahead

As the Delridge project to pave the way for RapidRide H Line – launching this time next year – continues, here’s what’s ahead. SDOT‘s project staff says these are the highlights for the next week:

On Monday, September 14 we are returning to the Longfellow Creek Green Space neighborhood near 24th Ave SW/SW Graham St to complete some utility work. This will cause some temporary access restrictions to the neighborhood for approximately one week.

On Monday and Tuesday, we will be working overnight with Seattle Public Utilities at SW Brandon St and Delridge Way SW to complete some pipe work. Night work will occur on both nights and working hours are between 7 PM and 6 AM.

We have an upcoming major roadway closure at SW Oregon St and Delridge Way SW. Beginning as early as the morning of Friday, September 18 we will be closing SW Oregon St to thru-traffic for the weekend. People wishing to access Delridge Way SW from Pigeon Point will need to detour to SW Andover St via 21st Ave SW.

This closure is also scheduled to occur the following weekend between Friday, September 25 and Monday, September 28

This work is weather-dependent and may change.