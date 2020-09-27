DELRIDGE PROJECT: 3rd try for Oregon closure, and what else is ahead

(WSB photo)

Before we get to the new week, it’s time for an update on the Delridge project paving the way for RapidRide H Line to launch next year. Key points of the week ahead, summarized by SDOT‘s project team, include another try at the twice-postponed work that will close SW Oregon east of Delridge:

We are now planning to start this work the weekend of October 2 – 5, with the closure beginning early Friday morning and lasting up until early Monday morning before morning traffic begins. The work is planned to continue the following weekend of October 9 – 12 with the same work schedule. Beginning next week, crews will also be working on upgrading some curb ramps at 26th Ave SW and SW Brandon St. There won’t be any closures as a result of this work, but there will be flaggers directing traffic through the intersection. As with a lot of work happening in the corridor right now, this work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

The forecast for the week ahead looks almost summer-like. From the full weekly bulletin, other key points for this week:

… Beginning next week, we will begin demolishing the roadway between SW Hudson St and Puget Blvd SW on the west side ▪ We will pour concrete in early October once demolition has been completed. This work is weather-dependent and subject to change. … … Through the end of next week, we will continue paving the sidewalks on the west side of the street between SW Thistle St and SW Trenton St ▪ Select driveways will need to be closed for up to 3 days as a part of this work. Properties will be notified in advance. ▪ This work is weather-dependent and the dates may change ▪ Later this fall, we will move to the east side of the street to complete similar work …

You can sign up for text alerts on the project – usually just one or two a week … by texting DELRIDGE to 33222.