CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 9/22 roundup

Tonight’s virus-crisis updates:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*21,590 people have tested positive, 57 more than yesterday’s total*

*753 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total*

*2,337 people have been hospitalized, 13 more than yesterday’s total*

*Again tonight, the “new since yesterday” numbers on the county dashboard don’t match the increased from what was on the dashboard 24 hours ago (as captured in our Monday roundup), so we’re going with our calculations. Also, for a second night, the county has no stats on how many people have been tested, saying the state’s “data systems error” has not yet been resolved.

One week ago, the totals were 21,013/747/2,309/403.349.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 31.4 million cases worldwide, 6.8 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

‘MISCELLANEOUS VENUES’ GUIDANCE: New from the state:

Gov. Jay Inslee today issued guidance for miscellaneous venues, including convention/conference centers, designated meeting spaces in hotels, events centers and other similar venues as part of Washington’s Safe Start phased reopening plan. The guidance allows business meetings, professional development training and testing, and substantially similar activities to occur away from business premises and with additional attendees, as long as all requirements are met. Read the full guidance document here, and the associated memo here.

‘SEAT FLEET’ FUNDRAISER: Did you buy a cardboard cutout for the pandemic-abbreviated Mariners season? The team says those who did, hit it out of the park:

The Seattle Mariners today announced that Seat Fleet fan cutout purchases have resulted in a donation of over $70,000 for All In WA, a coordinated, statewide relief effort that supports workers and families who have been acutely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Nearly 15,000 cutouts were purchased by Mariners fans and placed in the stands at T-Mobile Park during the 2020 60-Game Season. The physical presence of the cutouts helped bring color and atmosphere to the ballpark at a time when fans were not allowed to attend games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

