CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 9/17 roundup

Pandemic news on a still-smoky Thursday night:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS, WITH A CAVEAT: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals – but with this caveat, “An issue with duplicate records that affected the number of positives, people tested, and hospitalizations was corrected. Due to this correction, the column named ‘New since yesterday’ displays negative numbers of hospitalizations and a low number of new positives. There were 86 new cases and no new hospitalizations reported on 9/16.” That said, here’s what’s on the dashboard summary:

*21,196 people have tested positive, up 38 from yesterday’s total

*748 people have died, up 0 from yesterday’s total

*2,310 people have been hospitalized, down 7 from yesterday’s total (see above)

*407,596 people have been tested, up 2,306 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 20,566/743/2,288/386,709.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Just passed 30 million cases worldwide, 6.6 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

IT’S OK TO NOT FEEL OK: That was the message of mental-health professionals who were featured during the governor’s media briefing today. A situation like the pandemic affects everyone’s mental health, they said, urging people to reach out for help. You can watch the briefing here.

NEED FOOD? Saturday afternoon, all are welcome at a drive-up distribution in West Seattle.

IF YOU CAN DONATE FOOD … Saturday is also when there’s a drive-up donation event in West Seattle. (Toiletries, too.)

GOT PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!