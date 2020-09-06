CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 9/6 roundup

Before the night ends, our nightly virus-crisis update:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*20,264 people have tested positive, up 99 from yesterday’s total

*734 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,260 people have been hospitalized, up 1 from yesterday’s total

*380.454 people have been tested, up 661 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 19,554/720/2,225/360.776.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 27.1 million cases and more than 883,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

TESTING SITE CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY: No testing at the city’s new Southwest Athletic Complex site on Monday, but you can make an appointment here for Tuesday or beyond.

