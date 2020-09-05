CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 9/5 roundup

In the midst of the end-of-summer holiday weekend, here are tonight’s virus-crisis notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*20,165 people have tested positive, 92 more than yesterday

*734 people have died, 2 more than yesterday

*2,259 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than yesterday

*379,793 people have been tested, 3,151 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 19,480/720/2,224/355,434.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: In today’s updates, 98126 reported its 15th death. The other four zip codes that are entirely or partly within West Seattle:

98136 – 3

98106 – 4

98116 – 6

98146 – 13

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, checking the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” In the past 2 weeks, 44 positive test results were reported; same number in the 2 weeks before that; 89 in the two weeks before that. (Side note: The dashboard changes we mentioned last night include this page as well – you can also check by zip code, among other additions.)

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 26.8 million people have tested positive, and more than 879,000 have died. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, Russia, Peru (same top five as last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

PARKS CLOSING EARLIER: Seattle Parks just changed closing time for “major parks” – including 3 in West Seattle – to 8 pm.

NEIGHBORHOOD INSPIRATION: Thanks again to everyone who sends stories of neighborhood cheer, more important than ever as so many of us continue staying close to home. Angela reports, “Some neighbors on 49th and hinds were passing out free ice cream and fruit bars just to celebrate Labor Day weekend. It was very nice and refreshing!”

