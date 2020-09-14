BIZNOTES: Wyatt’s Jewelers sale; Grillbird poké pop-up; Samila & Co. wedding-dress contest & sale

Three West Seattle biznotes:

WYATT’S JEWELERS SALE: Tomorrow (Tuesday, September 15th) marks the start of a weeklong end-of-summer sale at longtime WSB sponsor Wyatt’s Jewelers in Westwood Village. 10 percent off everything in the store, and higher discounts on some items.

POKE TODAY AT GRILLBIRD: Matt at Grillbird Teriyaki (35th/Morgan) sent word of a one-day poké pop-up:

Starts at 4 pm and goes until we sell out. Menu includes: garlic shoyu or spicy ahi poké bowls and Poké nachos! We will also be selling grilled Spam musubi’s and ginger pineapple lemonades. We will also have a live ukulele player welcoming and entertaining guests in the parking lot!

SAMILA & CO. CONTEST & SALE: Bride-to-be? Know one? If you – or they – are working on the front lines of the pandemic, Samila & Co. (4306 SW Walker) is giving away a wedding dress – and today’s the last day to enter. This page explains how. Separate from that, proprietor Yasmin Shirdel adds:

Separately from the giveaway, we are extending an additional discount of 25% off a brand-new dress (not the traditional sample discount structure) – this is an unprecedented discount for a current-season dress – to all brides.

The sale is Friday-Sunday, September 18-20. Samila’s outlet in North Admiral has been open 2 1/2 years.