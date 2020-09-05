BIZNOTE: You can now shop Kid-Friendly Footwear @ Again & Again online OR in-person

Small independent businesses need your support now more than ever.

While there was a big push to help them relatively soon after pandemic-related restrictions kicked in, some of that has ebbed, and the short-term assistance available to some has, too. So this is prime time to shop, dine, get services, etc., with West Seattle businesses. Today we have an update, and invitation/request for support, from a shop that’s been at the south edge of The Junction for a quarter-century – Kid-Friendly Footwear @ Again & Again. Proprietor Sarah Stegner‘s message:

Kid-Friendly Footwear @ Again & Again is well-stocked now with slippers, shoes, & boots for all kinds of back-to-school season adventures, be they indoors or out. Check out our kicky collection of waterproof styles for toddlers to teens (up to youth size 7). We’re happy to lend a socially distant hand with expert fitting in person or can walk you through it over the phone – 206-933-2060. Open this Labor Day holiday weekend – Saturday, Sunday & Monday from 10 am-5 pm; by appointment other days/times; closed Tuesdays. For COVID safety, we can only accommodate up to 30% of our usual capacity, require masks except for children under 2, and limit visits to 30 minutes or less. It has been a difficult half-year for our small business; we need support and hope our new website www.kidfriendlyfootwear.com helps to browse & shop online. Please contact us for a fitting consultation, to make an appointment, and arrange curbside pick-up or free local delivery!

The shop is at 4832 California SW.