BIZNOTE: Vashon Fresh continuing in West Seattle into the fall

(WSB photo, Fauntleroy, August)

If you are a fan of farm-fresh produce but can’t get to the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, you have options, and one of them will continue for another month into the fall: Vashon Fresh (WSB sponsor), with twice-weekly pickups in West Seattle. This is what Vashon Island growers/makers are doing this pandemic year instead of having their regular farmers’ market on the island. You can order online for one or both of two weekly pickup times, Wednesday and Saturday afternoons in the Fauntleroy UCC parking lot (9140 California SW), where you can drive/ride/walk right up to the booth. Vashon Fresh tells us they plan to continue the schedule through Saturday, October 31st. The available items, which you can preview here, change from week to week, but right now, for example, along with vegetables, fruit, and herbs, offerings include both food and non-food items – dairy, honey, seeds, body care, even handcrafted ceramics.