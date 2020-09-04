BACK TO SCHOOL: New location list, times for Seattle Public Schools meal pickup

Though teaching/learning is happening online as Seattle Public Schools‘ 2020-2021 year begins today, you’ll still see some activity at local school buildings because of what can’t be done online: As previously noted, school health clinics are open. And meal pickups continue, though with a new schedule and list of locations. 11:15 am-1:15 pm every weekday (except holidays), 40 SPS locations are offering meals as described here. Here on the peninsula, two schools where meals had been available until yesterday are no longer offering them – West Seattle High School and West Seattle Elementary. But others have been added – Arbor Heights Elementary, Louisa Boren STEM K-8, Highland Park Elementary, Madison Middle School, Roxhill Elementary. Continuing local meal sites are Denny International Middle School and Chief Sealth International High School. There’s also one bus route in north West Seattle making meal deliveries.