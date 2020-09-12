ALSO ONLINE TONIGHT: Ethiopian Community in Seattle celebration

Thanks to Brenda for sending this:

With all the smoke and people staying inside today, I wanted to share another online event that is happening this evening. The Ethiopian Community in Seattle is having a virtual event tonight to replace their annual gala. Yesterday was Ethiopian New Year; Ethiopians follow the Coptic calendar, which is 7 years behind the Julian calendar, making it the year 2013.

There will be entertainment, and admission to the event is free. We have a sizable Ethiopian population in West Seattle so wanted to pass this along.