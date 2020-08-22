WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Alki Beach Pride parade

(WSB photos)

The first of two “rollouts” for this year’s pandemic-style Alki Beach Pride celebration just happened – a car and motorcycle parade.

Participants gathered at Jack Block Park to decorate their rides before heading up to Admiral and circling around to Alki. We photographed the parade just after it left the park, traveling northwest onto Harbor Avenue.

This is Alki Beach Pride’s 6th year! Its mission “is to unite the LGBTQ+ community, celebrate LQBTQ+ culture in a dignified way that acknowledges the intersection of race, liberate LGBTQ+ people who do not feel seen, heard, or accepted, and to educate our community in a way that fosters inclusivity, equality, and respect for everyone.”

Tomorrow’s “rollout” is for non-motorized wheels – skates, bikes, etc. – meet up at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) at 1 pm to be part of it.