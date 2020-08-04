WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Election Day & more

(Monday moonrise photo by Trevor Simonton, from Jack Block Park)

Reminders for the day ahead…

VOTE! It’s Primary Election day, and your ballot includes choices for Congress as well as Governor, Lt. Governor (no incumbent), and more. If you’re going to send your ballot via postal mail, do that ASAP because it has to be postmarked today; you can get it to a King County Elections dropbox until 8 pm – the nearest ones are in The Junction (south side of SW Alaska, just east of 44th) and outside three libraries – High Point (35th/Raymond), South Park (8th/Cloverdale), and White Center (1409 SW 107th).

EXPLORE: With the full moon, the low tide is out to -1.6 feet at 12:04 pm.

DEMONSTRATE: Scott from Puget Ridge Cohousing continues coordinating twice-weekly streetcorner demonstrations for racial justice, 4-6 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays at 16th/Holden, “endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.”

WATCH: Can’t guarantee a view like the one Trevor had, but the almost-full moon rises at 9:42 pm.