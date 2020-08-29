WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: What’s up today/tonight

(Friday sunset. photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Good morning! Saturday notes:

TRAFFIC ALERT: As noted again here last night, Delridge Way is closed this weekend between 18th and Barton, and significant work will slow things down through the Delridge/Orchard intersection. SDOT was also planning to work on 44th SW north of Edmunds.

E-RECYCLING: 10 am-2 pm, 3R Technology in Georgetown invites you to a free e-recycling event, as described here. (5511 1st Ave. S.)

JUNCTION SIDEWALK SALE: Noon-4 pm, it’s a big afternoon of outdoor shopping in The Junction! See the list of participating merchants here. It’s also Record Store Day at Easy Street:

(Photo added above – that’s Easy Street proprietor Matt Vaughan with the early-morning line outside Easy Street, photographed by Jason Grotelueschen, who says it stretched down the block – distanced – at 8 am, an hour after ESR opened.)

KENYON HALL PRESENTS: 7:30 pm, another online concert presented by Kenyon Hall:

Tom Collier is a West Seattleite through and through. He’s graced the stage at Kenyon several times during the last few years. He’s a wizard at the vibraphone, and his performances are imbued with his impish personality. The concert is free, and you’ll be given the opportunity to donate to Tom and Kenyon Hall either during or after the performance. To attend Tom’s concert Saturday, please click on this link. If you’re unable to attend (tonight), you can visit the site at anytime and watch it at your leisure. Ain’t life grand! In September we’re delighted to welcome two more solo artists to our virtual stage: Saturday, September 19, at 7:30 – Del Rey

Saturday, September 26, at 7:30 – Orville Johnson

P.S. See the WSB Community Forums for late-summer yard sales!