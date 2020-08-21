WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction smash-and-grab suspect charged; another catalytic-converter theft

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

SMASH-AND-GRAB SUSPECT CHARGED: Last month we reported on a smash-and-grab theft at Bellevue Rare Coins in The Junction. Now the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a suspect. 22-year-old Christopher A. King of Renton is charged with 2 counts of first-degree theft, in this case and a March incident at a jewelry store in Tukwila. The documents say he has a record including burglary and auto theft and just got out of prison in January. While the thief wore a disguise (security-video framegrab above) while smashing a display case and bolting with $36,000 in jewelry, the charging papers say King was identified thanks to the store employee who reviewed video and found a store visitor earlier in the day, undisguised, with the same clothing, shoes, watch, and hair (as shown here). That image was in turn circulated among law-enforcement officers and one recognized King. He is not in custody; there’s a $10,000 warrant out for his arrest.

ANOTHER CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: Kimberly reports a catalytic-converter theft overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, near 47th/Hinds. (We have a followup question out asking what make/model of car.)