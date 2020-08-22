WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Wandering Tattler’s visit, and 7 other sightings

Seems like a good day for another compilation of cool bird photos sent by readers (THANK YOU!). The bird in the first two is a newsmaker, explains Sharon Wada: “Wanted to share a few images for the birders who were quite excited to see a precious Wandering Tattler foraging in the rocks along Alki. Appears that the Tattler was finding lots to eat including a small crustacean in the seaweed.”

For the hundreds of bird photos we’ve published over the years, that’s the first Wandering Tattler!

The next two bird photos are from Mark MacDonald – first, a Caspian Tern fishing at Jack Block Park:

Next, a Kingfisher:

Another royally named bird, a Golden-crowned Kinglet, photographed by Mark Wangerin:

From Michael Oxman, a close look at a Barred Owl:

Larry Gilpin photographed this juvenile Bald Eagle in Schmitz Park:

Elton Pinto spotted a Great Blue Heron hanging out in a tree near Alki Point:

And Ashley Wong photographed – through binoculars – an Osprey atop the lights at Terminal 5:

Thanks again to everyone who shares photos – from wildlife to breaking news! Email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 any time.