Vashon Fresh, in West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

You can buy Vashon Fresh food without leaving West Seattle! Today we welcome this new WSB sponsor, and here’s what they would like you to know:

Vashon Fresh is a true farm-to-table experience. Everything sold on our site is either grown or processed on Vashon Island, a quick 15-minute ferry ride across the water. You order and pay online – browse here – and there are two pickup days every week in West Seattle, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Harvested fresh, your items will only pass through 2 sets of hands, the producer and the distribution member of our small 3-person team. Vashon Island hosts over 2 dozen farms that are owned and operated by our community members and purveyors of historical farmland. The Vashon Island Growers Association (VIGA) has a mission to promote farming, access to healthy food, and a sustainable agricultural economy is furthered by the ability to sell goods through Vashon Fresh. We have several producers that have been a staple at the West Seattle Farmers Market in past years but are unable to physically sell their goods this year with the decrease of booths available. We want to ensure their customer base is able to easily access their goods as well as offering new producers the opportunity to share their goods with our West Seattle neighbors.

Vashon Fresh works in tandem with our physical Farmers Market and has done so for the past 5 years. This year we made the difficult decision to postpone the physical market to ensure the safety of our community. Our customers are our neighbors, visitors, and friends. They appreciate the care that goes into each item sold and the ability to buy directly from the island. We work closely with WA State EBT, SNAP, and the Food Access Partnership to ensure all of our community members and visitors are able to access fresh goods regardless of their income level. We get to know our customers and their families and build a relationship with them through each market season. We enjoy seeing them and appreciate their return business. We are so pleased to have had an online model built into our market season, which enabled us to safely pivot during COVID-19 restrictions and closures.

West Seattle pickups are Wednesdays and Saturdays, 2:30-4 pm in the lot at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Place your order on the Vashon Fresh website!

