TRAFFIC REMINDER: Delridge project’s weekend closure, and what else is ahead

We start Saturday – a busy day for road work – with a reminder that SW Genesee is closed all weekend between Delridge and 25th SW as part of the big RapidRide-readiness project. It’s scheduled to reopen by 5 am Monday, with another closure next Friday-Sunday. SDOT says its contractor is expected to wrap up work by 10 each night (but has a noise-variance permit if they miss that cutoff – note that you might hear nighttime noise from unrelated private construction). SW Alaska – temporarily reopened – and SW Andover are west-east detour routes. Metro Route 50 is being rerouted.

Also closed this weekend, and several other upcoming weekends – the Delridge Community Center parking-lot entrance. Road-rebuilding work is happening on that side:

Starting next Wednesday (August 12), paving operations will move to the east side of Delridge in that area, between Genesee and Alaska. SDOT says it will “connect with residents in this area to share information on how to access their driveways during this work” – but if you have any concerns/questions, you can reach the project team at DelridgeTransit@seattle.gov or 206-775-8739.

For the full rundown on what’s happening with the Delridge project during the coming week, read this.