TRAFFIC ALERTS: 2 West Seattle road closures this weekend

We start today by reminding you about two road closures:

44TH SW IN THE JUNCTION: As we first reported Wednesday, 44th between SW Alaska and SW Edmunds will be closed most of the weekend – and the next two weekends – for replacement of concrete road panels damaged by heavy bus traffic.

From SDOT‘s notice:

 Sidewalk access will not be impacted.

 Please use detour route.

 All lanes will be closed to general traffic and Metro traffic on 44th Ave SW between SW Edmunds St and SW Alaska Street on:

o Saturday Aug. 15th from 8 AM through Sunday Aug 16th at 6 PM

o Saturday Aug. 22nd at 12:01 AM through Sunday Aug. 23rd at 11:59 PM

o Saturday Aug. 29th at 12:01 AM through Sunday Aug. 30th at 11:59 PM

 Metro Transit’s C-Line will not use the bus stops on SW Alaska St at Calif. Ave SW (at Easy St Records & at Key Bank.) C-Line passengers can use bus stops on SW Alaska St east of 42nd Ave SW and east of 41st Ave SW.

SW GENESEE IN NORTH DELRIDGE: As part of the project preparing for the RapidRide H Line, SW Genesee is closed again this weekend between Delridge and 25th, with local-only access east of Genesee. Delridge Way itself IS open, though.

SDOT says, “Drivers will need to detour at SW Andover St or SW Alaska St to get to and from Delridge Way SW.” Also note that Metro Route 50 is rerouted (details here). The closure could last until 5 am Monday, although last weekend’s closure was over by early Sunday evening, so we’ll be checking on it.