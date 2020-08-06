West Seattle, Washington

06 Thursday

62℉

TODAY: Southwest Design Review Board looks at 4406 36th SW, new time

August 6, 2020 9:36 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Development | Triangle | West Seattle news

(Rendering from Ankrom Moisan)

The Southwest Design Review Board‘s first online meeting happens at 4 pm today, earlier than previously announced, but the agenda is the same – the 7-story, 277-unit mixed-use project proposed for 4406 36th SW, one of two buildings comprising the Sweeney family’s first proposal for their West Seattle Triangle holdings, including the site of their legacy business, Alki Lumber. (The other building, 4440 Fauntleroy Way SW, will be reviewed at 4 pm August 20th.) Information on how to watch/listen to today’s meeting is here – registration required – along with information on how to comment on the project. The design packet for today’s meeting is here; our recent preview is here.

Share This

4 Replies to "TODAY: Southwest Design Review Board looks at 4406 36th SW, new time"

  • cjboffoli August 6, 2020 (10:15 am)
    Reply

    Inuit people have 50 different words for snow. In Seattle we have 50 different words for beige.

  • Deb August 6, 2020 (10:34 am)
    Reply

    ARRGH!! Meeting change from 6:30 to 4pm???This means that anyone who wanted to follow this process is going to be left out because of a meeting time change the day of the meeting. Stuff like this makes a mockery of what is left of the design review process. 

    • WSB August 6, 2020 (10:38 am)
      Reply

      I don’t know that they changed the meeting time only today – I checked the page on the city website late last night, preparing for today, and noticed it.

  • just wondering August 6, 2020 (10:42 am)
    Reply

    The canyonization of West Seattle continues!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.