TODAY: From bridge to budget and beyond

(Rufous Hummingbird bathing, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

Four meetings of note today:

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET VOTES: The council meets again as the Select Budget Committee in two sessions today, 10 am and 2 pm, online. They’ll be voting on cuts to the 2020 budget, including police-related proposals. Here’s the revised agenda packet (including viewing information), which has the SPD discussion up first.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: Noon meeting online; connection information is in our Monday preview. Here’s the agenda.

SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION: As noted in our report yesterday, the board is meeting at 12:30 pm to talk about the district’s plan for the new school year. Here’s the agenda (including viewing information), with the slide deck and other supporting material.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: This coalition of West Seattle community-organization reps has its monthly meeting online at 7 pm. We haven’t yet received the agenda/viewing information yet, but will add it here when it’s available.