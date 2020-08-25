The no-parking signs you REALLY don’t want to try ignoring

Though the city hasn’t gone back to fully enforcing all parking restrictions yet, here’s one sign you do NOT want to ignore: The no-parking sign on Fauntleroy Way alongside Lincoln Park. The photo is from Ian, who emailed to say: “I live across from Lincoln Park and have seen an increase in towing over the last two weeks of cars that parked in the ferry line after 2 pm. As I type this I’m watching a family of 5 trying to arrange pickup after their vehicle was towed. I can see both sides of this, there are plenty of signs stating it’s a tow away zone, but there’s also no ferry traffic to speak of. Paying to recover a towed vehicle isn’t cheap especially in these economic times.” He counted 7 towed vehicles today alone, and suggested a PSA to remind people about the restrictions – no parking 2-7 pm weekdays, 9 am-3 pm weekends.