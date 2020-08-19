UPDATE: SFD ‘full response’ at 30th/Charlestown, downsizing

12:54 AM: Seattle Fire has just dispatched a “full response” to 30th/Charlestown [map] for a report of smoke and flames. Updates to come.
1 AM: Firefighters have radioed that it’s an “exterior rubbish fire” and are downsizing the response.
Rubbish fire downgrade
