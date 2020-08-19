West Seattle, Washington

19 Wednesday

UPDATE: SFD ‘full response’ at 30th/Charlestown, downsizing

August 19, 2020 12:54 am
12:54 AM: Seattle Fire has just dispatched a “full response” to 30th/Charlestown [map] for a report of smoke and flames. Updates to come.

1 AM: Firefighters have radioed that it’s an “exterior rubbish fire” and are downsizing the response.

  • 3dv August 19, 2020 (1:00 am)
