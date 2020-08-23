West Seattle, Washington

23 Sunday

67℉

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Carl Vinson, headed to new homeport

August 23, 2020 10:57 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tips, and to Gary Jones for the photo. That’s the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), headed out of Puget Sound after a year and a half of maintenance at Bremerton:

The Carl Vinson arrived in January 2019; now it’s switching homeports to San Diego.

P.S. The Kitsap Sun reports that we won’t likely have another carrier sighting for a while – USS Nimitz (CVN 68) is out on deployment; the next carrier due for major work at Bremerton is USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), next year.

Share This

No Replies to "SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Carl Vinson, headed to new homeport"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.