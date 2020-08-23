SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Carl Vinson, headed to new homeport

Thanks for the tips, and to Gary Jones for the photo. That’s the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), headed out of Puget Sound after a year and a half of maintenance at Bremerton:

After 17 months undergoing regularly scheduled maintenance, Mighty CVN 70 is underway! Want to see more pics and video? Check out our Facebook page @USSVinson pic.twitter.com/dEvhTpnDK4 — USS Carl Vinson (@CVN70) August 23, 2020

The Carl Vinson arrived in January 2019; now it’s switching homeports to San Diego.

P.S. The Kitsap Sun reports that we won’t likely have another carrier sighting for a while – USS Nimitz (CVN 68) is out on deployment; the next carrier due for major work at Bremerton is USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), next year.